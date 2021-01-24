Birmingham [UK], January 24 (ANI): Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is really pleased with the team's win over Newcastle and said the team displayed a "solid performance" in the match.

First-half goals from Ollie Watkins and Bertrand Traore earned Aston Villa a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League here on Sunday.

"It was a good, solid performance, certainly first half, second half I thought we overplayed a little bit too much at times. But for a final ball, I thought we could have scored a couple more as well," the club's official website quoted Smith as saying.

"But, again, team spirit, work-rate, effort, everything there is there for all to see. Our quality on the ball, I thought we controlled the ball really well. Marvelous has come in for John McGinn and I thought he had an excellent game on the ball," he added.

The win moves Aston Villa up to the eighth position in the Premier League standings with 29 points. On the other hand, Newcastle are without a win in nine matches and placed in the 16th spot, with 19 points.

Aston Villa will now take on Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)