New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket was a personal decision and there was no pressure put on him by the BCCI to take that call, its vice-president Rajeev Shukla said on Thursday.

Rohit announced his retirement on Wednesday ahead of the five-match Test series in England beginning on June 20.

“As far as Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket is concerned, he has made his own decision.

"It is our policy that the players who take the decision of retirement — we do not put any pressure on them, nor do we suggest anything, nor do we say anything,” Shukla told PTI Videos.

Rohit is an undisputed white-ball great but he could not replicate that success in the 67 Tests he played. Shukla said his contribution to the five day game was immense.

“The more we praise him, the less it is. He is a great batsman. The good thing is that he has not yet decided to retire from cricket (will play only ODIs). So we will definitely take advantage of his experience and talent," said Shukla.

With Rohit stepping down, it remains to be seen who is elevated to India Test captaincy. Jasprit Bumrah, K L Rahul and Shubman Gill are among the contenders.

When asked about potential names in the fray, Shukla said that the matter lies strictly with the selection committee.

“There should not be any speculations. The selectors will decide and tell you who the captain is… it is solely and purely their call." PTI

