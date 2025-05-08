IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios: Which Teams Will Be Benefited If Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals or Vice Versa in Dharamsala?

The 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season will be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The PBKS vs DC match will be hosted at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. The much-awaited clash is crucial for both teams as the IPL 2025 is moving towards the end of the league stage. The biggest question that arises ahead of the game is how many teams will benefit if Punjab Kings win or vice versa, who are looking to qualify for the playoffs. Talking about the standings, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are eliminated from the tournament. PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 58.

The rest all the teams are in contention to reach the playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS are in a good position in the points table. Punjab is placed third with 15 points. PBKS just need one win to make it to the playoffs. PBKS also have a chance to make it to the top two alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the standings with 13 points. The Axar Patel-led DC can also reach 17 points if they win the remaining matches.

Which Teams Will Benefit If PBKS Beat DC or Vice Versa in IPL 2025?

If Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals, then Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders will be benefitted. Similarly, if Delhi Capitals defeat Punjab Kings, then Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be in a strong position. Mumbai Indians are placed fourth with 14 points. Kolkata, on the other hand, has 11 points from 12 matches. The defending champions are ranked sixth. Lucknow is in a precarious position. LSG are slotted seventh with 10 points. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Chennai Super Kings Scalp Two Points, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

Remaining Matches of Each Team

Teams Remaining Matches Gujarat Titans 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 Punjab Kings 3 Mumbai Indians 2 Delhi Capitals 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 Lucknow Super Giants 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 Rajasthan Royals 2 Chennai Super Kings 2

The Indian Premier League 2025 standings are getting heated up with each passing match. Every franchise is trying hard to stay in the top four. With seven teams in contention to reach the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which teams will reach the next round of the ongoing season.

