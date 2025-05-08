On occasion of Indian batter and skipper Rohit Sharma retiring from Tests, here is a look at his top five knocks in the longest format.

177 against West Indies (2013)

During Sachin Tendulkar's final Test, Rohit made his debut against West Indies at Wankhede Stadium. Coming in at number six, Rohit made 177 in 301 balls, with 23 fours and a six, winning the 'Player of the Match' award in India's win by an innings and 51 runs. Rohit Sharma Retires: A Look at Indian Batter’s Contrasting Returns at Home, Away Tests .

212 against South Africa (2019)

In 2019, Rohit was given a chance to open the innings in Tests too after years of inconsistency. During the third Test of his first series as opener against SA at Ranchi, Rohit scored an explosive 255-ball 212, with 28 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 83. He took India to 497/9 declared after they elected to bat first. SA could not outscore India in two innings combined and lost by an innings and 202 runs.

161 against England (2021)

Heading to Chennai after the first Test loss, India could feel the pressure. Entered one of Virat's most trusted soldiers. On a tough, spinny and tricky Chennai pitch where batters struggled to read the delivery properly, Rohit produced a masterclass of 161 in 231 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes to guide his side to 329 after electing to bat first. India won the game by 317 runs.

127 against England (2021)

The artistic batter chose The Oval as his stage for his first overseas ton. With India trailing by 99 runs, Rohit kept blocking and leaving deliveries with unmatched technical skill. He scored 127 in 256 balls, with 14 fours and a six, completing the milestone with a massive six against Moeen Ali over long-on. India marched to 466, gained a hefty 367-run lead and bundled out England for 210. Ricky Ponting Congratulates ‘Great Friend’ Rohit Sharma for ‘Unbelievable Career’ As India Veteran Retires From Tests.

120 against Australia (2023)

Spinning track, Rohit's patience, occasional bursts of attacking cricket and a world-class opposition, recipe for a perfect game of cricket. After bundling out Aussies for 177 in the first innings, Rohit showed immense patience and grit, crafting his 120 run knock brick-by-brick in 212 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes as the top order failed him. India pushed itself to 400 and Australia never really recovered from this deficit.