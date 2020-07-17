Ferrara [Italy], July 17 (ANI): Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte expressed elation after his side secured a commanding victory over SPAL and said it was important to send a "signal of consistency and conviction".

"For us, it was important to send a signal of consistency and conviction. These are matches that, on paper, might seem easy, but you can't take anything for granted in Serie A. We did well to take to the pitch with the desire to all but secure our spot in next season's Champions League and reclaim second place," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

Also Read | Young Boy Pays Wonderful Tribute to Idol Luka Modric, Juggles Football 200 Times on Ninth-Birthday (Watch Video).

Inter Milan thrashed SPAL by 4-0 in the ongoing Serie A here on Friday and reclaimed the second spot on the table, only behind Juventus.

The Conte-led side now has 71 points while the table-toppers have 77 points.

Also Read | Dwaine Pretorius Backs Lungi Ngidi, Declares Support for BLM Movement in South Africa (See Post).

Applauding the team's performance following the win, the manager said Inter Milan is the "only team that has had 18 different goalscorers".

"It's satisfying when you score goals in this fashion because it means that the work you're doing is paying off. Since lockdown, we've adjusted the positions of our players in midfield and attack somewhat to try to be more unpredictable," he said.

"We're the only team that has had 18 different goalscorers, and this demonstrates our desire to occupy the opposition box in large numbers. This attitude means that there's a higher chance that we risk giving something away, but it also makes us very dangerous," Conte added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)