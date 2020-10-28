Liverpool [UK], October 28 (ANI): After a win over FC Midtjylland, Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said it was not his team's best game but they got the job done.

Liverpool defeated Midtjylland by 2-0 in the Champions League here on Wednesday.

"Yeah, it was always going to be tough. It's the Champions League, so you never expect an easy game. But we have kept a clean sheet, which we're happy with, and we played well. We did our job," the club's official website quoted Alexander-Arnold as saying.

"It was not our best game but we have got the job done. Three points in a tough group, you never take that for granted and we have put ourselves in a decent position. Hopefully, we have set the foundation to work off now and hopefully keep going, keep working hard and advance hopefully," he added.

Diogo Jota scored the opening goal of the match in the 55th minute before Mohamed Salah netted a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

As the matches are being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alexander-Arnold said he missed the fans in the stadium during the Champions League clash.

"No, obviously we miss the fans a lot. It is something that we have had to try and adapt to but it will never feel normal - especially on a Champions League night, there's always something special in the air. So we miss the fans a lot. We are happy with the result and hopefully, we will be able to progress and hopefully see them soon," he said. (ANI)

