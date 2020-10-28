Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Free Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Juventus take on Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League which is a standout game of match week 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Both the teams won their opening games in Europe and will be looking to continue their good form. Domestically, the two giants are yet to peek but it is always difficult to start performing well from the onset of a new managerial regime. Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman have their fair share of doubters but a marquee win will give them a lot of breathing space. BAR vs JUV Champions League 2020-21 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The big news heading into the game for Juventus is the unavailability of Cristiano Ronaldo as he is yet to test negative for the Coronavirus. The world was eagerly awaiting two of the greatest players to have played the game – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi – to resume their rivalry on the pitch once again but now they will have to wait till the return leg. Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro are out as well which makes things difficult for the hosts. Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will continue to shoulder the attacking responsibility for the hosts with Aaron Ramsey as the playmaker. Barcelona Announces 21-Member Squad for Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Juventus, Check Predicted Playing XI of Both Teams.

Phillipe Coutinho has a hamstring problem and will miss a month of football for Barcelona. Antoine Griezmann is likely to start in his no 10 role with Lionel Messi leading the line. Ansu Fati has been a revelation so far for the visitors and his pace could cause a lot of problem for Juventus. Miralem Pjanic returns to his old club but as has been the case with him so far, he will start on the bench.

When is Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 20120-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Barcelona match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Group G UCL match will take place on October 29 (Wednesday midnight) and it is scheduled to be played at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-1 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Juventus vs Barcelona match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live action of JUV vs BAR Group B match live on Sony Ten SD and HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

The Group B clash will also be available live online. SonyLiv will be live streaming the Juventus vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League match online for its fans in India. There will be goals in this game and at the end of 90 minutes, the two sides might cancel each other out.

