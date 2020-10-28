Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be pitting their wits against each other at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match and a brief look at the points table of the two teams. While there has been suspense over Rohit Sharma’s fitness, it is unclear if he would be featuring in the playing XI. The team is placed on number one of the IPL 2020 points table. The team would be wanting to keep up their winning streak alive with the third win in a row. MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has been in a great form this year and has been on a winning spree. Virat Kohli and men are placed on number two of the IPL 2020. The team has 14 points in their kitty and has won seven games out of 11. The team has lost four games so far in the IPL 2020. The Royal Challengers Bangalore walk into the game with an eight-wicket loss against the Chennai Super Kings. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

MI vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 48 on Star Sports TV Channels

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2020 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs RCB Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 48 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).