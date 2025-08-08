New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The stage is set for an electrifying start to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, with a southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans scheduled to kick off the league on August 29 in Visakhapatnam. With the league stage spanning Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi, PKL's return to these venues has players and fans brimming with anticipation.

The league's official Instagram saw a live with raiders Pawan Sehrawat of the Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik, former teammates and now opponents, as they shared their excitement, insights, and camaraderie ahead of the opening clash.

"This opening match is special for me. I couldn't spend much time on the mat last time. Now I have a chance to finish what I started, said Pawan Sehrawat, who returns to Tamil Thalaivas after an injury-curtailed stint with the team in season 9 as quoted from PKL press release.

Heaping praise on the new-look Tamil Thalaivas side, he said, "The team is well-balanced, with experienced names like Arjun Deshwal, Narendra Kandola, as well as young stars in Nitesh Kumar. We're ready."

The match holds added emotion for Sehrawat, having spent the last two seasons with Telugu Titans. "Playing against my former team in front of their home fans in Vizag -- it's going to be intense. But I know I'll also get some love from the Titans supporters," he said.

Vijay Malik, now leading the raiding charge for the Titans, is equally upbeat. "Starting the season at home is a big boost. The Telugu Titans fans are among the most passionate in the league. The energy they bring gives us that extra edge," he said. "We've got a strong unit and a great mix this season. The goal is clear -- we're going for the trophy."

The banter between the two raiders was lighthearted but laced with competitive fire. "This season is going to be aggressive-- on both sides," said Sehrawat. "The opening game will set the tone. It's a raider's league now, and fans are in for a treat."

With Chennai and Vizag among the host cities, both Thalaivas and Titans will get the opportunity to play in front of their home fans. For Pawan, who missed that experience in Season 9, it's a long-awaited moment. "The support in Chennai is something else. I'm looking forward to giving them something to cheer about."

As for the Titans, Vijay believes this season marks a new beginning. "Leadership is about responsibility, yes, but it's also about unity. Whether senior or junior, our team is one tight unit. We support each other on and off the mat."

Both players also shared warm messages for Pardeep Narwal, who announced his retirement after the PKL 12 Player Auction. "We'll miss his signature Dubki," Pawan said. "Hope to see him in some role, still connected to Kabaddi."

As the friendly banter came to a close, Pawan and Vijay said in unison, "This time, the raiders will attack." (ANI)

