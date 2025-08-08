WWE successfully hosted the 2025 edition of SummerSlam that concluded this past weekend. The SummerSlam 2025 PLE went into the history books by becoming the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, a format which was previously kept for WrestleMania. The August 8th episode of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown will deliver the fallout show, similar to the recently concluded Monday Night Raw. The fallout show of SmackDown is set to air live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Results: Seth Rollins Cashes in MITB Contract on CM Punk to Become New World Heavyweight Champion, Tiffany Stratton Retains (Watch Video Highlights).

Multiple superstars, including John Cena, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu, and LA Knight, are being advertised for the show. Fans in India can watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Netflix, while those in the US can do so on the USA Network. Meanwhile, readers can find the WWE SmackDown match card for the August 8th episode below.

WWE SmackDown Match Card of August 8th Episode

Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes To Address WWE Universe

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, defeated John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2025 to clinch the WWE Undisputed Championship title. It was a rematch from WrestleMania 41 (where John Cena won) that took place in the main event of Night Two of the historic SummerSlam PLE. The newly crowned champion will address the WWE Universe during the August 8th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Results: Brock Lesnar Returns To Attack John Cena, Cody Rhodes Claims WWE Undisputed Championship Back (Watch Video Highlights).

John Cena to Appear Live

After losing his Undisputed Championship title to Cody Rhodes, the 17-time world champion, John Cena, was brutally attacked by Brock Lesnar, who made his shocking return during the final moments of night two of the historic SummerSlam 2025. John Cena is expected to address the attack and would likely kick off his feud with Brock Lesnar during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

