Muscat [Oman], October 21 (ANI): Despite defeats to Oman and Scotland so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Papua New Guinea (PNG) can still mathematically qualify for the Super 12s stage which gets underway on Saturday.

PNG can reach the next stage if they beat Bangladesh and Oman lose, although there would also be a need to huge turnaround in net run rate.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: ‘Warm-Up Games Suggest India Hot Favourites To Win’, Says Michael Vaughan.

PNG's focus is simply on earning a historic win on their men's T20 World Cup debut and experienced batter Charles Amini claims they are taking inspiration from Scotland.

"It's probably the biggest opportunity, I guess, as far as the games that we've had so far. This will be our first test as a team against one of the best T20 teams going," ICC quoted Charles Amini as saying.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Over Lionel Messi in Terms of Scoring Most Number of Non-Penalty Goals, Reaches Milestone During Manchester United vs Atalanta in UCL 2021-22, (Watch Goal Highlights).

"Although they lost their first game, they're still a good team, and we're really looking forward to this opportunity.

"We're really proud of our efforts of making a World Cup. This is our first time at a World Cup and we've lost the first two games, but we still have a chance," he added.

Charles Amini, the PNG all-rounder said even if his team wins a game in the ongoing World Cup it will be a historic moment.

"Scotland caused an upset in the first game and we're pretty sure that we can also do the same thing," said Charles.

"It will be history in the making to win at least a game in the World Cup. So that would be the first thing - whatever happens after that is not in our control.

"If there's an opportunity in us qualifying for the next stage with the net run rate, we'll obviously try to work towards that and winning in that way but we're just looking forward to trying to get a win for PNG," he signed off.

PNG and Bangladesh will lock horns on Thursday in the Group B encounter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)