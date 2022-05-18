Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 18 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala eased past Sirvodem SC in the Indian Women's League 2022 with a 4-0 win at the 7th Battalion Ground on Tuesday.

The Malabarians hit the correct note right after kickoff and never looked back. Manisha Kalyan came close to scoring in the 5th minute but her effort from in front of the goal was blocked by Sirvodem goalkeeper Kajal.

In the very next minute, Elshaddai Acheampong made it 1-0 for the defending champions as she poked the ball in from the right hand side of the goal.

In the 16th minute, Gokulam Kerala doubled their lead. The Ghanaian striker was once again on target but her shot was blocked by the goalkeeper and the rebound was slotted home by Soumya Guguloth.

Minutes later, Kalyan missed another opportunity to score as her header from close range sailed over the bar. At the half hour mark, Gokulam Kerala made it 3-0 and took complete charge of the game. Skipper Dangmei Grace lobbed a ball from outside the box which landed straight into the top right corner of the goal.

To add a cherry on top, Soumya Guguloth scored her second of the game in the 54th minute and handed crucial three points to Gokulam Kerala. The win keeps the side on top of the table and well in position to defend the IWL title. (ANI)

