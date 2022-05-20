Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 20 (ANI): After the humiliating loss in their last match SSB Women's FC will look to bounce when they take on Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Ahead of the next game SSB head coach Juliet Miranda seemed determined to take home full points.

"We have to get the three points with a positive mindset. We need to overcome positively whatever comes in the way. We will go all-out. They will give us a good fight. Odisha Police is a good team, and also the home team, so we have to do our best," said Juliet Miranda in a statement.

Odisha Police, on the other hand, are preparing themselves well for the important clash. Their head coach Sradhanjali Samantaray stated, "Next match we will need to give our best to win. SSB is a balanced team, but we will go all out to win the match. We want to improve in the final third to execute more goal-scoring opportunities." (ANI)

