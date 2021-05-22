Srinagar, May 22 (PTI) A youth from Jammu and Kashmir has completed 950-km-marathon-run from Srinagar to Delhi in seven days to create anti-drug addiction awareness and is waiting for support for registration in the International Book of Records, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

“Setting a new record, 25-year-old Uzair Fayaz Khan, a resident of Nowhatta Srinagar, completed 940 kilometres' long distance between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a record seven days' time,” the spokesman said.

He said Khan, a BA student in Psychology at Amar Singh College here, had always been interested in running and taking part in marathons since his school days.

Before taking this challenge of running from Srinagar to Delhi, Khan claimed to have undergone a rigorous seven-months-long training under the supervision of his coach Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.

The spokesman said the motive of the run was to create anti-drug addiction awareness among the youth.

Khan started his journey from Bakhshi Stadium here after being flagged off by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan on April 2 and finished it at Rajghat in Delhi on April 8. In Delhi, he was received by CRPF jawans who presented him a bouquet, the spokesman said.

He said Khan has also participated in marathon runs from Srinagar to Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam earlier.

The run to Delhi was not an easy task as Khan faced many challenges including climatic conditions, foot injuries and other difficulties on the way, but he kept on taking steps without any regrets or remorse to reach his goal, the spokesman said.

Khan said he got a little support from some quarters but had to bear most of the expenses from his own pocket during the marathon.

After making a record, Khan applied for the registration for International Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and Works Records India for which he has to pay Rs 22,000 which he cannot afford at this time “for not having better financial conditions at home”, the spokesman said.

He said Khan wants both the administration and the private sector to support him to take on new challenges and register for the Guinness Book of World Records as well.

He said through the run, Khan wanted to give a strong message to all those youth involved in drugs that “nothing is impossible”.

“It is disheartening to see our youth falling prey to drug menace. I was carrying a small banner all along to create awareness on drug abuse. I wish our youth who have become addicts quit the wrong practice and get a new hope of living a better life again,” Khan said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)