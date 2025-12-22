Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], December 22 (ANI): New Zealand speedster Jacob Duffy scripts history as the fast bowler broke the record previously held by Kiwi great Richard Hadlee for the most wickets (79) in a calendar year, courtesy of his five-wicket haul in the third Test against West Indies on Monday.

Duffy shattered Hadlee's 40-year record, grabbing his 81st scalp of the year. Duffy has taken 81 wickets in 36 matches at an incredible average of 17.11 this year, while Hadlee took 80 wickets in just 23 games.

The Black Caps wrapped up the triumph midway through the final day's play at Bay Oval, with right-arm quick Duffy delivering an outstanding bowling display to complete the victory and ensure he collected the Player of the Series award.

Duffy picked up 5/42 in the West Indies' second innings as the Caribbean side were dismissed for 138 in pursuit of an unlikely victory target of 462, with his 23 wickets across the series helping New Zealand complete a 2-0 series triumph as they commenced their World Test Championship campaign in style.

"I saw that list (most wickets in a calendar year) at lunch time, and there were some cool names on there, so to be up there on any sort of list with those sort of names was special," Duffy said.

Duffy received vital support from the batters during the third Test, in particular openers Devon Conway and skipper Tom Latham, who became the first opening pair in the history of Test cricket to each score two centuries across the same match.

Conway also became the first New Zealander and just the 10th player ever to score a double-century and a century in the same Test, following his efforts of 227 and 100 over the two innings.

With this win, New Zealand have moved to second place on the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Brief scores: New Zealand 578/8 and 306/2 (Devon Conway 227, Tom Latham 137; Kavem Hodge 2-80). Vs West Indies 420 and 138 (Kavem Hodge 123*, Brandon King 67; Jacob Duffy 5-42). (ANI)

