London, Jul 14 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja kept India afloat with a gritty unbeaten 56 as the visitors reached 163 for nine at tea on the fifth and final day of the third Test against England here on Monday.

Mohammed Siraj was giving Jadeja company on 2 at the tea break as India need 30 more runs for a victory.

In pursuit of 193, India lost four wickets in the first session to hand England a clear advantage.

However, the visitors lost just one wicket in the second session.

Lead pacer Jofra Archer picked up the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar, while Ben Stokes removed KL Rahul and Chris Wokes sent back Nitish Reddy to leave India in all sorts of trouble at 112 for eight at lunch.

Late into the second session, Stokes dismissed Jasprit Bumrah to take his team within sniffing distance of victory.

India resumed the day on 58 for four.

Brief scores:

England: 387 and 192

India: 387 and 163/9 in 70 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 56 batting, KL Rahul 39; Jofra Archer 3/52, Ben Stokes 3/48).

