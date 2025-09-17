Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): Fresh from their successful campaign in the Chinkara Polo Championship, the Jaipur Polo Team opened the Sawai Man Guard Cup (8 Goals) in fine style with a 7-4 win over Aravali Polo Team at the Rajasthan Polo Club.

The victory was shaped by the commanding partnership of team captain Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur and South African star Lance Watson, who combined for five goals - two and three respectively - while alternating seamlessly between attack and defence, a release said.

Angad Kalaan added a brace, carrying forward his strong form from the Chinkara Polo Championship, to secure a confident start for the Jaipur side, the release said.

Aravali Polo Team, meanwhile, had to endure a hard day's play, managing four goals through Hurr Ali (2), Argentine Juan Martin Juri (1) and Kr. Kuldeep Singh Rathore (1).

The Jaipur Polo Team will face Aravali Polo again on September 18, 2025, in their second encounter of the tournament. The Sawai Man Guard Cup runs from September 15 to 21, 2025, with five teams vying for the trophy.

The release said that Jaipur Polo Team is composed of highly skilled and dedicated players who uphold the team's legacy and strive for excellence in every match. With a rich history rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur, the team blends precision, teamwork, and a deep passion for the sport.

Their relentless pursuit of victory and commitment to the highest standards of polo make them a formidable presence on the field, representing the pride of Jaipur with every swing of the mallet. (ANI)

