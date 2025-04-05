Mullanpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a fine half-century and shared an 89-run stand with skipper Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals posted a steep 205 for 4 against Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Jaiswal scored a 45-ball 67 studded with three boundaries and five sixes, while Samson hit a 26-ball 38. Riyan Parag then scored an unbeaten 43.

Also Read | SRH vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 19.

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson (2/37) was the most successful PBKS bowler getting rid of both Jaiswal and Samson, who returned to lead RR in place of Riyan Parag in this match.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul’s Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 205 for 4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Sanju Samson 38, Riyan Parag 43 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2/37).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)