Roseau (Dominica), Jul 13 (PTI) Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal starred on debut with a magnificent unbeaten 143 while skipper Rohit Sharma struck his 10th Test ton as India took firm control of the opening Test against the West Indies here.

While Jaiswal struck a matured hundred, Rohit departed after a well-made 103 as India reached a commanding 312 for two in their first innings in reply to West Indies' 150 all out on the second day of the first Test on Thursday.

Batting at no.3 position, Shubman Gill (6), however, perished early.

At stumps, Virat Kohli ( 36 batting) was giving Jaiswal company at the crease.

India now lead West Indies by 162 runs.

Resuming the day at 80 for no loss, Jaiswal and Rohit continued from where they left on Wednesday to notch up centuries.

Earlier, Indian spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin (5/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) shared eight wickets amongst themselves to trigger the collapse as the West Indies were folded for 150 after skipper Kraigg Brathwaite opted to bat.

Brief Scores:

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 312 for two in 113 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 143 batting, Rohit Sharma 103; Alick Athanaze 1/33).

