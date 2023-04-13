Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain seized the halfway lead after returning the second day's best score of five-under 67 at the Rs 1 crore PGTI Players Championship here on Thursday.

Dhaka-based Jamal's (70-67) total read seven-under 137 and he enjoyed a two-shot lead over the quartet of Greater Noida's Arjun Sharma (68), Kolkata's Mohammad Sanju (71), Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta (70) and American Varun Chopra (71).

The cut was declared at two-over 146. Fifty-one professionals made the cut.

The 38-year-old Jamal, lying tied 12th and two off the lead after round one, had a quiet front-nine with a birdie and a bogey each. However, Hossain's putter began firing on the front-nine as he made a 40-feet birdie conversion on the eighth.

Jamal, who was the runner-up at last year's edition at Chandigarh Golf Club, then sank long birdie putts at will on the back-nine to make a charge.

The three-time winner on the PGTI drained a 35-footer, two 15-feet putts and a 10-footer for birdies. He also landed his five-iron approach within a foot of the flag, his best shot of the day in his own words, for a tap-in birdie on the 15th.

"My good ball-striking form has given me a lot of confidence coming into this week. I've also gone back to my old putter which has helped me put up a better putting display so far this week," Jamal said.

"The fact that I played well here in Chandigarh during last year's event and finished runner-up, also adds to my self-belief going into the last two days."

Arjun Sharma carded an error-free 68 to occupy joint second place.

Angad Cheema (70) was the second Chandigarh golfer in the top-10 as he was placed tied sixth at four-under 140.

Kevin Esteve Rigaill of Andorra matched the day's best 67. He was placed tied 23rd at one-under 143.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)