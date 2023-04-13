Having started off with a win, Hyderabad FC will look to continue their good form when they take on East Bengal FC in their second match of Hero Super Cup 2023. The former Indian Super League champions beat Aizawl FC 2-1 in their first game of the season and another win would make them favourites to qualify for the semifinals from this group. East Bengal on the other hand, began the season with a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC and will be looking for full points tonight. The head-to-head record for these two sides is heavily tilted in favour of Hyderabad FC, with them having won all four encounters with East Bengal. The Red and Gold Brigade are yet to beat Hyderabad FC so far, with four matches ending in defeats and two, finishing with draws. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

East Bengal also lost to Hyderabad FC twice in the last ISL season. It would take a massive effort from Stephen Constantine and co if they are to win their first match against Hyderabad. “Manolo has done a fantastic job over the last few years, has taken the team to the play-offs and finished as champions," Constantine lauded the Hyderabad FC gaffer. Marquez on the other hand, did not look too much into his side’s unbeaten record against East Bengal and said, “I really don't need to motivate the players every time as they are great professionals and we are focused on facing East Bengal.” Hero Super Cup 2023: Sreenidi Deccan Pull Off Shocking 2–0 Victory Over Kerala Blasters.

When Is East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

East Bengal FC will face Hyderabad FC in the Hero Super 2023 match on Thursday, April 13. The match will be played at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri and it will start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between EBFC vs HFC will be available on Sony Sports Network channels.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC match on the FanCode app and website. They, however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).