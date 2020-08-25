Southampton [UK], Aug 24 (ANI): England's James Anderson on Tuesday became the first pacer in the history of Test cricket to scalp 600 wickets.

Anderson achieved the feat against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the ongoing third Test of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsorship: Mobile Premier League (MPL) Signs on as Sponsor for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 38-year-old reached the mark of 600 wickets after taking the wickets of Abid Ali and Azhar Ali in the second innings.

Anderson is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

Also Read | James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During England vs Pakistan 3rd Test.

The 38-year-old is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619).

The ace swing bowler had taken five wickets in the first innings of the ongoing Test against Pakistan.

Anderson is only the highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game.

The pacer's partner-in-crime Stuart Broad is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in Test cricket.

In the series against West Indies, Anderson had played two matches, managing to take five wickets.

On the other hand, in the first two Tests against Pakistan, Anderson had managed to take three wickets.

The England pacer is also just a few matches away from becoming the most capped Test player for the Three Lions.

Currently, Alastair Cook is the most capped player for England as he played 161 Tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)