Tokyo, Apr 13 (AP) Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeated Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino 6-3, 5-7 6-2 in the decisive doubles match to secure Japan a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Sunday.

Canada had taken a 1-0 lead when Victoria Mboko defeated Shibahara 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. Japan evened the tie with Moyuka Uchijima beating Marina Stakusic 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Rajasthan Royals By Nine Wickets in IPL 2025; Phil Salt, Virat Kohli Fifties Help RCB Maintain Superb Away Form.

“I'm really happy that I got the doubles done today,” Shibahara said.

The BJK Cup Finals will be played in Shenzhen in September, when Japan will be making its second consecutive finals appearance and will try to match its best-ever performance. It reached the semifinals in 1996. (AP) AM

Also Read | MI 59/1 in 6 Overs | DC vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton Join Forces.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)