Navi Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Defending champions Japan and China on Sunday won their respective matches to set up an Asian Cup semifinal clash and ensure qualification for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Japan reached the semifinals with a 7-0 thrashing of Thailand while China beat Vietnam 3-1 in another quarterfinal match at the DY Patil Stadium here.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood Assaults Girlfriend Harriet Robson, Manchester United Aware of Disturbing Images, Releases Statement.

All the Asian Cup semifinalists earn an automatic spot in the 2023 World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Striker Yuika Sugasawa scored four goals for the two-time defending champions Japan who dominated Thailand throughout their their quarterfinal match.

Also Read | Mason Greenwood and Girlfriend Harriet Robson Latest News: Manchester United Start Probe Into Domestic Violence Allegations Against Young Forward.

Thailand, the 1983 champions, are still in the running for a place in the World Cup through the playoffs to be played on February 2 and 4.

With Thailand missing several players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad, Japan started as favourites and Futoshi Ikeda's side took an immediate grip on the match.

Mana Iwabuchi, after two attempts in the early stages, had a chance to put Japan ahead in the 14th minute after Wilaiporn Boothduang fouled Rin Sumida in the penalty box. Goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, however, judged correctly to deny Iwabuchi.

Boonsing would prove to be a stumbling block for Japan as the match progressed but there was little the goalkeeper could do to deny the defending champions their opener in the 27th minute, with Yuika Sugasawa's right-footed shot from the centre of the box proving too powerful for the custodian to stop.

Thailand continued to bravely deny their opponents but were hit again in the first half stoppage time, with Hinata Miyazawa scoring from close range following a goalmouth melee.

Any hopes Thailand had of a possible comeback were dashed three minutes into the second half, with Sumida scoring Japan's third with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner.

With Thailand visibly tiring, Japan maintained a high tempo and their constant pressure saw them earn a second spot-kick in the 64th minute when Phonphirun Philawan was penalised for bringing Sugasawa down, with the striker converting from the spot with a well-placed shot into the bottom right corner.

With Thailand's resistance broken, it rained goals for Japan in the remaining minutes with Riko Ueki scoring their fifth in the 75th from the right side of the penalty box.

Sugasawa completed her hat-trick five minutes later with an effort from just outside the box and added her fourth with a header in the 80th minute.

In the other match, Wang Shuang, Wang Shanshan and Tang Jiali all starred in China's win against Vietnam.

Vietnam, meanwhile, will now set their sights on qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup via the playoffs.

China came into the tie having won all their group games without conceding a goal, while Vietnam were vying to chart history by progressing into the semifinals.

China attacked in numbers with Wang Shuang having a goal disallowed for offside in the seventh minute while Tang Jiali's header sailed over the bar two minutes later.

Despite their lack of possession, Vietnam scored the first goal in the 11th minute with Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung intercepting China's Yang Lina's poor clearance from just above the box before striking the ball past goalkeeper Yu Zhu into the bottom left corner.

A visibly stunned China quickly regrouped and the eight-time champions were back on level terms in the 25th minute, with Wang Shuang scoring off a rebound after Wang Shanshan forced a fine save from Vietnam custodian Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

China were a different side in the second half with Wang Shanshan giving them the lead in the 52nd minute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)