Leeds, Aug 27 (PTI) The intruder in now-famous fan 'Jarvo 69' came alive yet again on the third day of the third Test between India and England here as he entered the playing arena, this time in batting gear.

He had also walked his way into the Lord's ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

Also Read | Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Visually Impaired Paralympian Hit by Self-Driving Bus in Athletes' Village, Suffers Injuries.

At Lord's, the fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after being spotted and after that he also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.

Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester City Rule Out Portugal Star Move as Striker Closes in on Manchester United Return.

On Friday too, he made an intrusion after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play, even India tried to stage a comeback in the match.

Tis time he was wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escoreted him out of the ground.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)