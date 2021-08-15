Weird things happen sometimes in the game of cricket, doesn't it? From batsmen losing their bats to fielders slipping funnily, cricket has witnessed a lot of funny and memorable incidents on the pitch. Not to forget, pitch invasions. From time to time, there would be some fanatic who would jump the fences, evade the security and get out onto the field and catch a glimpse or even touch their favourite cricketers. On Saturday during the second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. 'Jarvo 69', the pitch invader instantly went viral on Saturday when he walked out to the field with the Indian team after lunch. He resisted the efforts of the security officials, by pointing to the BCCI logo of the Indian jersey he was wearing. After repeated efforts, he was escorted out of the field. ‘Jarvo 69’, a Pitch Invader Attempts to Field for India During the Second Test Against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground (Watch Video)

But wait! There's an even bizarre pitch invasion that happened way back in the year 2000 when South Africa were hosting Sri Lanka in a Test match at the Kingsmead Stadium. While everything was going ahead as normal, things started to become interesting when Marvan Atapattu was dismissed. The next batsman Russel Arnold, was apparently making his way through the dressing room. But someone came out to bat almost readily to bat. He walked in, came out onto the middle to bat as if he was a normal batsman.

You can see the video here:

He was identified as Grant Smith, someone who had played hockey with former South African captain Shaun Pollock. Pollock recognized him instantly and he was later as quoted by iol.co.za, saying, "I didn't actually know what was going on," said Pollock, adding, "Then I recognized him (Smith) and I realized he was pulling a prank. He did all the security guards because he was dressed like a cricketer."

Pollock further added how Smith approached him. He said, "howzit Polly' and he laughed" and he ended up walking to the wrong end to take his guard. The players, who had by then identified him as a pitch invader, asked him to take guard at the right end but Smith later admitted that he didn't ask the umpire because of nervousness.

Smith was then asked by the players to head back to the stands because Russel Arnold was approaching the crease. He admitted that he did it for his girlfriend. He said, "I want to say that I did this all for my girlfriend Annie." He however wasn't punished by security officials because he didn't appear to threaten anyone.

Well, pitch invasions might always not be a welcome thing, especially during intense matches. But it's sure that such harmless and unique pitch invasions would continue to happen and be part of what we know as the gentleman's game.

