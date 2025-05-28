Lopburi [Thailand], May 28 (ANI): Indian rally driver Jason Saldanha and experienced co-driver PVS Murthy dished out a commanding performance in the second round of the RAAT Rally of Thailand, to clinch an impressive overall second place and a victory in the RC 2.1 category, to cement their status as the front-runners in the 2025 international rally season.

In 2023, Jason made history becoming the first Indian to win a class title in the RAAT Rally of Thailand and has since continued his upward trajectory.

Behind the wheel of a 1.4-litre turbocharged Suzuki Swift, a 2WD machine, Saldanha was up against a field packed with more powerful 4-wheel drive (4WD) cars. Yet his strategic driving and relentless pace secured him a place on the overall podium with a timing of 1hr, 7min, 58sec. Phuen, team owner of Insight and Ally, commended Jason's focus and grit: "With a 2WD car, Jason still set his sights on the overall podium. He battled against stronger 4WD cars and proved his talent beyond any doubt."

"The roads were extremely slippery due to the rain. It was one of the toughest events... Just one mistake could have ended it for us," said Jason, who hails from Sakleshpur, a small town in Karnataka.

Veteran co-driver PVS Murthy, with 25 years of rally experience, played a key role with precise pace notes and steady calls, enabling Jason to push the limits safely across all stages.

With this result, Jason leads the 2025 Overall Championship with a 10-point margin over Thailand's Mana Pornsiricherd, and dominates the RC 2.1 class with 40 points, well ahead of the second-placed driver, who has 15.

Held in the scenic Khok Samrong district of Lopburi, the rally attracted 30 competitors from Japan, China, Korea, India, and Thailand and the challenging terrain and unpredictable weather tested the drivers in the high-stakes rally. Round 3 of the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship will be at Sa Kaeo, Thesaban Mueang, from July 18 to July 20. (ANI)

