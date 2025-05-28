Will Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs Montreal match in MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025? This question might be buzzing around in the minds of fans as the Herons gear up to take on CF Montreal in a bid to return to winning ways. Inter Miami, after a winning start, are now winless in four matches with their last outing being a 3-3 draw at the hands of Philadelphia Union in the MLS. That result saw Inter Miami in the seventh spot on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table and Javier Mascherano's team will look to return to the top half of the table. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

In terms of goals, Lionel Messi is Inter Miami's highest scorer in MLS 2025 so far, with six goals in 11 matches. The Argentina star also had two assists and his role will be crucial if Inter Miami are to return to winning ways. Inter Miami have just one more game remaining before they head to the Club World Cup 2025, which starts from June 15 and this might be the game where they start to turn things around. Inter Miami and Montreal have had 11 matches so far, out of which the Herons have won three contests while suffering six defeats. Inter Miami vs Montreal, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Is Lionel Messi Playing in Inter Miami vs Montreal MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi's role would be crucial if Inter Miami are to return to winning ways in MLS 2025. In all probability, Lionel Messi will feature in the Inter Miami vs Montreal match at the Chase Stadium in Florida. Lionel Messi was seen training with his Inter Miami teammates in pictures shared by the club on social media.

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training

Back at home tomorrow 🏟️🏠 Get your tickets and catch all the action 🎟️: https://t.co/6Ya7Ll4kAp pic.twitter.com/79sbX8TlLR — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 27, 2025

The 37-year-old also is certain to feature in Inter Miami's starting XI. Inter Miami's opponents Montreal are right at the bottom of the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table, with just one win in 15 matches. They enter this clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against LAFC.

