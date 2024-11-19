Kalaburagi, Nov 19 (PTI) The seventh-seeded Dev Javia found his touch in crucial moments to overcome wildcard entrant Manish Ganesh and move into the second round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Tuesday.

The southpaw, who has shown some consistency this season, won 6-4, 6-3 in an hour and 12 minutes of the USD 25,000 tournament.

However, it was Manish who struck first, breaking the 22-year-old in the fifth game.

But Javia, who has risen over 700 spots on the ATP rankings this season, broke back in the next game.

Javia showed great volleying skills and broke the Mysurean in the 10th game to take the opening set.

Riding the momentum, Javia jumped to a 4-0 lead and lost his focus momentarily to allow Manish to reduce the deficit to 2-4 in the second set.

But the young player, who made two semifinal appearances and five quarters in the last two months, hit back in fine fashion to close out the match without further hiccup.

The second-seeded SD Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur, coming off a splendid doubles triumph in Mumbai last week, went down in the first round 2-6, 6-3, 3-10 to the American-Indian combine of Nick Chappell and Nitin Kumar Sinha.

Results (Round 1, Indians unless mentioned):

Singles: 7-Dev Javia beat Manish Ganesh 6-4, 6-3; Manish Sureshkumar beat Siddhant Bhantia 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Dheeraj Srinivasan beat Jang Yunseok (Kor) 6-0, 3-4 (retd.).

Doubles: 1-Egor Agafonov/ Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) beat Manas Dhamne/ Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 6-3; M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina)/ Rishi Reddy beat Sandesh Dattatray Kurale/ Prasad Ingale 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Rishab Agarwal/ Kabir Hans beat Aditya Balsekar/ Maxim Zhukov (Rus) 6-2, 6-0; Nick Chappell (USA)/ Nitin Kumar Sinha bt 2-SD Prajwal Dev/ Adil Kalyanpur 6-2, 3-6, 10-3; Yash Chaurasia/ Karan Singh beat Preetham Ganesh AS/ Chandan Shivaraj 6-2, 6-0; 3-Siddhant Banthia/ Vishnu Vardhan beat Raghav Jaisinghani/ Kazuki Nishiwaki (Jpn) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); 4-Parikshit Somani/ Manish Sureshkumar beat Lucan Deliano (Ger)/ Khumoyun Sultanov (Uzb) 6-1, 6-4; Adhithya Ganesan (USA)/ Aryan Shah beat Manish Ganesh/ Dheeraj Kodancha Srinivasan 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

