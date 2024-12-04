Melbourne [Australia], December 4 (ANI): Jay Shah officially assumed the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair on December 1, succeeding Greg Barclay, who had held the position since November 2020.

Shah, known for his successful tenure with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was elected unopposed as the ICC Chair in August. Barclay's decision not to seek a third term paved the way for Shah's leadership.

Former Australian cricketers have expressed their support and optimism for Shah's tenure during ESPN's Around the Wicket.

Lisa Sthalekar, a prominent figure in Australian women's cricket, shared her expectations, saying, "He has been very successful in the BCCI, with media deals and World Cups. I expect that when he takes on the ICC role, he will deliver on initiatives like the potential Test fund, ensuring Test cricket thrives and players are supported on equal footing, rather than losing out to T20 cricket. He was instrumental in starting the WPL, showing how to commercialise women's sport. I'm excited to see that at the ICC level."

Aaron Finch, former Australian captain, also praised Shah's accomplishments and his ability to manage the complexities of Indian cricket administration.

Speaking on Around the Wicket, Finch remarked, "It's great. All the work he has done with the BCCI has left Indian cricket in an incredibly strong position. Navigating the political landscape of Indian cricket, with its many stakeholders and an extensive first-class system, is challenging, but he has handled it exceptionally well."

Jay Shah acknowledged Barclay's contributions to the ICC's achievements over the past four years and expressed his commitment to building on that progress. His unopposed election reflects strong confidence in his vision for the future of international cricket. (ANI)

