Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may be enduring a difficult season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but seamer Jaydev Unadkat has expressed full confidence in skipper Pat Cummins' leadership, praising his calm demeanour and clarity in communication both on and off the field.

SRH, currently placed ninth on the points table with only three wins in ten matches, have failed to replicate the success of their previous campaign where they reached the IPL 2024 final, and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. Despite the contrasting fortunes this year, Unadkat believes Cummins has remained a steady and positive influence in the dressing room.

"He has been really good. I have played two seasons now, this is my second season here, and he is a good thinker on and off the field and keeps the atmosphere positive -- and that's what you need from a leader," Unadkat said.

Reflecting on the shift in team performance from last season, where SRH finished second on the table and had a dream run to the final, the left-arm pacer acknowledged the challenges the team has faced in maintaining momentum this year.

"We were winning a lot last season, so it was different, obviously. This season has been a little tough. There have been wins and losses -- probably the momentum has not come on our side yet. We are trying for it, and that's all you can do," he added.

While results haven't gone their way, Unadkat credited Cummins for continuing to lead by example and maintaining strong communication with the squad.

"From a leadership point of view, he has been good in terms of passing on the messages and stuff like that. It's just that the momentum is not coming our way," Unadkat remarked.

Coming to the Friday match, Gujarat Titans (GT) maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was laid by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets fell at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat. (ANI)

