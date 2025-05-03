In match 4 of the ongoing Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025, India will square off against hosts Sri Lanka on May 4. The IND-W vs SL-W ODI match will be the second time these two asian giants play each other in this tri-nation series, with India winning the first match; however, the encounter was rain-affected. With two wins, India women are leading the points table, while Sri Lanka are placed second with one win and as many losses. India Women's National Cricket Team Fined For Slow Over-Rate During IND-W vs SL-W Match in Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025.

In the two ODIs India women have featured, they have looked in form and pulled out their best across departments. Pratika Rawal has been India's most consistent batter, while others have chipped in with runs. The bowling is being spearheaded by Sneh Raha, who has been picking wickets by the bucketloads. However, they will be challenged by the host side, who are coming off a win over South Africa.

After an abysmal show in the series opener, Sri Lanka found their rhythm back against South Africa women, Harshitha Samarawickrama leading from the front, who found support from Hasini Perera. Malki Madara's introduction into the attack added more depth to the bowling unit, which makes batting against Sri Lanka harder. Sri Lanka Women Beat South Africa Women by Five Wickets in Women’s Tri-Nation Series 2025; Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari Help Hosts Register First Win.

IND-W vs SL-W Head-to-Head Record in ODI Matches

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have crossed paths against each other in 33 ODIs. Out of these, India Women has won 30 games, whereas Sri Lanka has managed to secure only two victories, while one game ended in a no-result.

IND-W vs SL-W 1st ODI 2025 Key Players

Pratika Rawal Harmanpreet Kaur Sneh Rana Harshitha Samarawickrama Malki Madara Dewmi Vihanga

IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Key Battles

Pratika Rawal has been in run-scoring form and will pose the biggest threat to Sri Lanka. Malki Madara starred for Sri Lanka in their win over SA-W and will look to control Rawal's charge. Sneh Rana has been India's best bowler and has wrecked opponents at will. Harshitha Samarawickrama plays the anchor role for Sri Lanka in the middle-overs, who will want to overcome Rana's threat.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team 4th ODI match in the Women's Tri-Nation series 2025 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on May 3. The IND-W vs SL-W game has a scheduled start time of 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pratika Rawal Becomes Second Indian After Mithali Raj to Register Five Consecutive 50+ Scores in Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-Nation Series 2025 2nd ODI.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, the broadcast rights of the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series have not been acquired in India, hence fans will not have telecast viewing options on TV. However, fans can watch the Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series 2025 matches featuring Sri Lanka, India, and South Africa Women's national cricket teams on FanCode. Fans can watch IND-W vs SL-W ODI match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode mobile app and website. Although they can watch the live streaming only in exchange for a subscription pass.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th ODI 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Malki Madara, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera

