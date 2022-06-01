Newcastle, Jun 1 (PTI) A blend of youth and experience from the Indian golfing stable, led by Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa, will assemble at the Slaley Hall Hotel Spa and Golf Resort here for a path-breaking Asian Tour event in the United Kingdom.

It is the first time the Asian Tour has staged an event in the UK, which is a full field tournament.

No less than 15 Indians led by legendary golfers Jeev and Randhawa, both former Asian Tour No. 1s, will tee up this week.

Other Indians in the fray are Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Rahil Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan Chikkarangappa S, Viraj Madappa, Aman Raj, SSP Chawrasia, Veer Ahlawat, Khalin Joshi, Aadil Bedi and Karandeep Kochhar.

The Indians are excited at this new opportunity and Bhullar, a nine-time winner on Asian Tour, said, "I think it's a great opportunity for the Asian Tour players.

"As you know, in the past we have of course played in Switzerland, but I think playing in the UK is going to be a great experience. I've played a lot of golf on the European Tour in the UK, but, you know, playing on the Asian tour and representing our Asian Tour flag on the UK soil, I think that'll be great.

"And it'll be a great boost for all the youngsters, all the people who are getting ready to move on to the next level."

The field includes 51 Tour winners and one of the newest winner is Thailand's Nitithorn Thippong, who claimed DGC Open presented by Mastercard in New Delhi in March.

American Sihwan Kim, currently riding high on top of the Asian Tour Order of Merit after two wins, says he is not taking anything for granted as he continues to enjoy the finest season of his career.

"Golf is a funny game," said the American, who turned professional in 2011 but had been winless until this year.

"I won twice this year in four weeks, but I still worried about the same things that I did before I won, so it has not really changed me that much in that sense. It is still a tough game, and I don't take anything for granted but the aim is always to win."

Kim has been paired with Thailand's 15-year-old amateur star Ratchanon "TK" Chantananuwat and Scott Hend from Australia, a 10-time winner on the Asian Tour.

