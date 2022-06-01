Netherlands (NED) will lock horns with West Indies (WI) in the second match of the ongoing three-match one day international (ODI) series between the two teams, on 2 June 2022 (Thursday) at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The match is set to begin at 02:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Keacy Carty Becomes First Cricketer from St. Maarten to Play for West Indies, Makes Debut During NED vs WI 1st ODI 2022.

West Indies' remarkable batting while chasing a total of 241 runs in 45 overs led the team to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI courtesy of Shai Hope's 119 not out. Earlier, the Netherlands put up a decent total on the board aided by the middle order batter Teja Nidamanuru's half-century and opener Vikramjit Singh's fine innings of 47 from 45 balls but later failed in their bowling as the team couldn't defend the total.

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

NED vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Max O'Dowd (NED), Bas de Leede (NED) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Logan van Beek (NED), Kyle Mayers (WI), Aryan Dutt (NED) could be our all-rounders

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Teja Nidamanuru (NED), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI) could form the bowling attack

NED vs WI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Shai Hope (WI), Nicholas Pooran (WI), Sharmarh Brooks (WI), Max O'Dowd (NED), Bas de Leede (NED), Logan van Beek (NED), Kyle Mayers (WI), Aryan Dutt (NED), Teja Nidamanuru (NED), Alzarri Joseph (WI), Akeal Hosein (WI).

Shai Hope (WI) could be named as the captain of your NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Logan van Beek (NED) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

