Jinju [South Korea], May 7 (ANI): India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga failed to log a valid clean & jerk attempt in the men's 67kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Jinju, South Korea on Sunday.

But Jeremy managed to bag a silver medal in the snatch section of the competition.

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga failed with his first snatch attempt of 135kg but hoisted the weight successfully in his second try. He then lifted a personal best equalling 141kg with his third attempt.

Only China's He Yueji had a better snatch attempt (147kg) than the Indian weightlifter.

In the clean & jerk, Jeremy Lalrunnunga, a Youth Olympics champion from 2018, failed with his first two attempts at 165kg. For his final attempt, the Indian youngster took a crack at 168kg - 1kg over his current personal best - but faltered.

Failing to log a valid attempt in the clean & jerk meant Jeremy had to finish the Asian meet without a total mark, thereby failing to rank in the total section.

This was Jeremy's first competitive meet after recovering from back and thigh injuries during his gold medal-winning performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham last August.

He Yueji, a bronze winner in the 61kg at the 2022 World Championships, won the gold medal with a total haul of 320kg. Local favourite Lee Sangyeon won the silver with 314kg while Uzbekistan's two-time Asian champion Adkhamjon Ergashev settled for the bronze with 312kg.

Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in the women's 55kg category on Saturday to open India's medals account at the Jinju meet. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu finished sixth in the women's 49kg category on the opening day of the competition on Friday.

Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Achinta Sheuli will be in action in the men's 73kg category on Monday. (ANI)

