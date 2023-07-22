Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Jamshedpur FC have further strengthened their side after signing French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro on a one-year contract.

The Frenchman has played at a host of clubs, and arguably spent his most successful years in Kazakhstan, where he won the Kazakh League twice, in 2021 with Tobol Kostanay, and again in 2022 with FC Astana, and also won the Kazakh Cup in 2021.

A winner in his own right, Manzorro also lifted the Lithuanian A-League trophy in 2017 with FK Suduva Marijampole, and the Lithuanian Cup the following year, playing a significant part in his team’s run to the Championship.

The tenacious midfielder has also had a substantial impact in continental competition, managing 8 appearances in the UEFA Europa League and 4 appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He will now look to stamp his authority on the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with the Men of Steel.

“This is a club that has already proven that it’s capable of winning the ISL Shield and it was a major motivation behind me joining Jamshedpur FC,” Manzorro said in an official statement by Jamshedpur FC.

“Some of the best fans in the country are in Jamshedpur and it wasn’t a tough decision for me to decide to come and play here. I’m looking forward to working with the Head Coach and the staff and taking this team to new heights.”

Manzorro has joined the club from the Polish side Sandecja Nowy Sącz. The 31-year-old attacking midfielder can also play in different positions across the park, making his versatility an asset for the Men of Steel.

Born in Villeurbanne, Lyon in France, Manzorro made his name at current Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, where he started out in the youth team before making his senior team debut in 2011.

“Jeremy is a dynamic midfielder that is versatile and electric. He is going to be hard for teams to handle and has previously been the player of the year in Kazakhstan. He comes with good experience and is very technical, making him more than a handful for teams in the league to deal with," said Jamshedpur FC head coach, Scott Cooper. (ANI)

