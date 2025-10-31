Mumbai, October 31: In a reminisce of Gautam Gambhir's 97-run knock in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai, Indian women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday brought back memories for fans as she guided the team to victory. Wearing jersey number 5 and batting at number three, she anchored the innings with a match-winning 127*, adding yet another remarkable chapter to India's World Cup knockout heroics. Back in 2011 World Cup final, Gambhir played one of the best innings of his life smashing 97 runs while chasing a massive target of 275 against Sri Lanka, he came out to bat at number three playing with stain on his Indian jersey, something which was again witnessed by Jemimah masterclass against Aussies in the Women's CWC semi-final clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. ‘Jem’ of the Game: Look at How Jemimah Rodrigues Lit Up the Night and Lifted Indian Women’s Cricket Team.

Rodrigues became the second-Indian with a century in an ICC Women's World Cup knockout match, but also the second batter after Nat Sciver Brunt of England to register a century in a WC knockout run-chase. Brunt's century came during the 2022 final against Australia, in a losing effort.

The semifinal clash between India and Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup at Navi Mumbai witnessed Women in Blue ending Aussies' 15-match win streak in the tournament in style, as for the first time, a target in excess of 300 runs was knocked off in an ICC ODI World Cup knockout match, across both men's and women's tournaments.

Jemimah Rodrigues (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) registered their names in history with India's highest partnership for any wicket in a women's World Cup knockout match of 167 runs, helping India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in history of women's ODIs. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers Hail India’s Epic Run Chase Against Australia To Reach Final, Says ‘Proud of Our Women in Blue’.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket. With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6.

However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs. Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Hails Historic Semifinals Win As Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur Guide India Into Final.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

