Ranchi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 20-member Jharkhand women football team was selected on Wednesday following the state government's intervention to take part in the National Championships to be held in Kerala.

The team would leave Ranchi for Kerala by air on Thursday to participate in the championship.

Jharkhand are clubbed with Delhi, Karnataka and Goa in their group and will play their opening match on November 29.

"Sending out our best wishes to the Jharkhand's senior women's football team, hope they come out with flying colours," Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said in a statement.

Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office had to step in on Tuesday after All India Football Federation had rejected the state team's entry in the senior women's national championships.

Jharkhand Football Association's infighting came to light after it sent four teams -- two each for the senior national women's championships and Santosh Trophy -- by different factions and the AIFF disallowed their participation.

