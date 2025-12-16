Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Jio Institute, in collaboration with the Indian Sport Management Association (INSMA), has announced the second edition of the Indian Sport Management Conference (INSMA 2025) to be held on 19 December 2025 at the Jio Institute campus in Navi Mumbai.

Recognised as one of its kind in India, the conference will serve as a national platform for dialogue, research, and collaboration in sport management, bringing together academia, industry, policymakers, athletes, and global experts, and is timely aligned with India's aspiration of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, as per a release from Jio Institute.

The theme for this year's conference, "Olympic Vision 2036: Converging India's Aspirations, Capabilities and Competencies for a Global Sporting Stage," reflects India's long-term vision of hosting and excelling at the 2036 Olympic Games. Aligned with the National Sports Policy 2025 and Vision 2036, the conference will examine how talent development, digital innovation, sports science, entrepreneurship, and policy reforms can collectively strengthen India's sporting capabilities.

INSMA 2025 will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and over 25 research paper presentations, aimed at bridging academic research with real-world practice. The conference will explore critical themes, including high-performance excellence, grassroots participation, sports technology and innovation, inclusivity and social impact, sustainable sport economies, and governance frameworks.

The conference will host a distinguished line-up of speakers and panellists, including senior policymakers, sports administrators, Olympic and elite athletes, industry leaders, and academic experts from India and abroad.

Some of them include: Vita Dani, Co-Owner, Chennaiyin FC and Promoter, Dani Sports Foundation; Col N.S. Johal, CEO, TOPS, SAI; Narendra Modi, GM (Planning & Coordination), Gujarat Sports Infrastructure Development (GSID); Adille Sumariwalla, Ex-Olympian and Council Member & VP, World Athletics; Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports; Kamila Swart-Arries, Associate Professor & Director, HBKU Qatar; Prof Simon Shibli, Professor of Sport Management, Loughborough University; Murugesh Kumar SK, Founder & CEO, ATIUM Sports, among others.

Commenting on the announcement, Palak Sheth, Project Director, Jio Institute, said, "INSMA 2025 reflects Jio Institute's commitment to advancing sports management education, research, and practice in India. By convening diverse stakeholders on a single platform, the conference fosters evidence-based dialogue and collaboration, reinforcing Jio Institute's role as a key enabler of a robust and future-ready sports management ecosystem in the country."

Sarthak Mondal, President, Indian Sport Management Association, added, "The second edition of the Indian Sport Management Conference builds on the strong momentum of the inaugural edition. As India prepares for a larger role in global sport, INSMA 2025 aims to catalyse ideas, partnerships, and research-driven solutions that strengthen sport management capabilities across the country."

INSMA 2025 is expected to attract over 400 participants, including policymakers, sports administrators, industry professionals, athletes, coaches, researchers, and students. (ANI)

