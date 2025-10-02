Harare [Zimbabwe], October 2 (ANI): Namibia has confirmed its ticket for a trip to the sub-continent for next year's T20 World Cup after trouncing Tanzania in their African Qualifiers semi-final contest without much fuss in Harare on Thursday.

Namibia outfoxed Tanzania with an imposing 63-run victory and became the first team from the African Qualifiers to qualify for the marquee event. The guaranteed spot will mark Namibia's fourth appearance at the T20 World Cup, following its previous attendance in 2021 (Super 12s), 2022 (group stage), and 2024 (group stage).

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win AFG vs BAN T20I?.

In the semi-final fixture, Namibia was put to bat by Tanzania captain Kassim Nassoro. JJ Smit and a familiar face, Gerhard Erasmus, carried Namibia's batting attack, lifting them to a daunting 174/6. Smit top-scored with an unbeaten 61 off 43 deliveries, while skipper Erasmus played the second fiddle with a sturdy 55(41).

Fifties from Smit and Erasmus helped Namibia's cause, especially after losing the top four cheaply. Namibia was reeling at 41/4 in 4.4 overs with Jan Frylinck (0), Malan Kruger (28), Louren Steenkamp (1) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (10) returning to the pavilion. At 41/4, Smit and Erasmus injected the much-needed impetus to propel Namibia to a daunting total.

Also Read | Ludogorets Razgrad vs Real Betis UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In reply, Tanzania got off to a slow start with openers Arun Yadav and Abhik Patwa adding 29 runs halfway through the sixth over. Following his game-changing exploits with the bat, Smit returned to haunt Tanzania with his left-arm quick deliveries.

He broke the opening stand on 29 in the sixth over by scalping Arun's wicket, and a ball later removed Dhrumit Mehta to leave Tanzania jolted. He returned to the attack later on and dismissed Mukesh Suthar to finish with 3/16. Tanzania attempted to mount a resistance in patches but ultimately perished. Smit was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-around heroics.

As of now, 16 teams have qualified for the showpiece event. The Asia EAP qualifier will see three more teams earn a spot in next year's World Cup, while one more team will qualify from the African Qualifiers.

India (host), Sri Lanka (host), Afghanistan (Super Eight), Australia (Super Eight), Bangladesh (Super Eight), England (Super Eight), South Africa (Super Eight), West Indies (Super Eight), United States of America (Super Eight), Pakistan (ICC Rankings), New Zealand (ICC Rankings), Ireland (ICC Rankings), Canada (Americas Regional Final), Netherlands (Europe Regional Final), Italy (Europe Regional Final) and Namibia (African Qualifiers). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)