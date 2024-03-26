Sports News | JK Tyre's Gaurav Gill Set for Otago Rally

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) India's fastest rally driver Gaurav Gill of JK Tyre is all set to participate in Otago Rally scheduled in New Zealand's Dunedin from April 12-14.

This is a round of Asia Pacific Rally Championship (APRC) 2024.

Also Read | CSK vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; Matheesha Pathirana Replaces Maheesh Theekshana.

The Arjuna Awardee Gill will take the place of 2022 APRC champion and 10-time Otago Rally winner Haydon Paddon and will be driving Paddon's Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

The four-wheel drive i20 N Rally2 weighs 1,230kg and is equipped with a 1.6 litre, turbo charged engine, fitted to a 32mm air restrictor and a five-speed sequential gearbox.

Also Read | Spain vs Brazil, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of ESP vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

The Otago Rally is among the most historic rally events in the world and has been held every year since 1976.

Headlining a field of 117 cars, the Otago rally this year is the largest in four years.

The 2024 edition will play out over 16 timed special stages spread over a distance of 280 kilometres comprising a mix of tarmac and gravel surfaces.

“Following a gap since my last international appearance at the Rally of Greece last year, I'm really looking forward to getting my 2024 campaign off to a strong start with the historic Otago Rally in New Zealand.

"I'm grateful to JK Tyre and Vamcy Merla for this opportunity. The Hyundai i20 N Rally 2 car I will be driving is a prospective winner and my goal is to extend this winning run into the year 2024,” Gill was quoted as saying in a press release.

Speaking on Gill's participation, Indian businessman Vamcy Merla, who is also a promoter of the Otago Rally, hoped to see Indian flag on the podium.

"I'm glad to contribute to Indian Rallying wherever possible and my endeavor to promote Indians at international rallying events have already started yielding results. With India's best rally driver Gaurav Gill behind the wheels, I look forward to seeing the Indian flag on the podium,” Merla said.

Gill will be seen competing with American Rally Champion, Brandon Semenuk (Subaru H6), local drivers including Tim smith (Subaru), Andrew Graves (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 3), Emma Gilmour (Citroen C3 Rally2), Ben Hunt (Skoda Fabia), Robbie Stokes (Ford Fiesta) and Jack Hawkeswood (Toyota Yaris AP4).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)