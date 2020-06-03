Sports News | Joe Montemurro Watching Football from 70s, 80s During Lockdown

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Arsenal women manager Joe Montemurro said he has been watching a lot of football from the 70s and 80s during this coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"I've actually been watching a lot of football from the 70s and 80s over lockdown too, so that's been a really interesting watch for me," the club's official website quoted Montemurro as saying.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Ultimate Team Man, Game's Most Committed Student, Says VVS Laxman.

Montemurro said he is always looking to analyse his own work and question how the club can do things better and more efficiently.

"But more generally, I've just been catching up on a few things that I haven't been able to finish from a technical and tactical point of view, and it's also been really good to sit down with the staff and reassess our processes," he said.

Also Read | Not MS Dhoni or Sourav Gangly! Irfan Pathan Picks Rahul Dravid As a Captain He Would Give His Life For.

"We're always looking to analyse our own work and question how we can do things better and more efficiently, so I must admit I've really cherished this opportunity," Montemurro added.

After a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bundesliga returned to action on May 16. Montemurro said he has been watching Bundesliga which has been 'really interesting' for him.

"I've also watched a few Bundesliga games and that's been really interesting. It definitely takes away a little bit of the emotion and it will take some getting used to because it doesn't have the package that we're used to, where the crowd reacts to anything and everything, from a referees decision or a goal, to a good bit of skill or a not so good action! It's getting to take some getting used to and it's brilliant to have football back, but I definitely think there's a little bit of a compromise and usualness to it." he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)