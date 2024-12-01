Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 (ANI): Star England batter Joe Root on Sunday overtook Sachin Tendulkar to achieve an elusive record in Test cricket.

Root played an unbeaten 23-run knock from 15 balls in the fourth inning of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand and helped the Three Lions clinch an eight-wicket win over the hosts.

The 33-year-old became the leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1630 runs. Earlier, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar held the record of leading run scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket with 1625 runs.

Former England batter Alastair Cook stands in third place on the chart with 1611 runs. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith holds the fourth with 1611 runs. Former West Indies Shivnarine Chanderpaul is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the 4th innings of Test cricket, with 1580 runs.

Root made his Test debut in 2012 against England, following that, he has played 150 long format matches and scored 12777 runs at a strike rate of 57.23 and an average of 50.90.

Coming to the match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a dominating eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England's eight-wicket triumph helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis. (ANI)

