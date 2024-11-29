Harry Brook scored his seventh Test century during the New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024 on Friday, November 29. He also became the second-fastest to score 2000 Test runs in terms of innings, achieving this mark off 36 innings, second only to Herbert Sutcliffe who had done it in 33. The right-hander has had a remarkable Test career so far and notched up the three-figure mark off 123 deliveries when he played a cut shot off Tim Southee's bowling for a four. The 25-year-old finished Day 2 with an unbeaten 132 off 163 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. His undefeated 132 helped England end the second day with 319/5 on the board, trailing New Zealand's first-innings total of 348. Glenn Phillips Catch Video: Kiwi Fielder Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Ollie Pope Off Tim Southee During New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2024.

Watch Harry Brook's Seventh Test Century, Here:

Harry Brook was in fine form for England 🙌 He ends Day 2 on 132 from 163 balls 🏏 📺 Watch #NZvENG with TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/CxjE1kLrIv — Cricket on TNT Sports (@cricketontnt) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)