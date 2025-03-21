London, Mar 21 (AP) England is looking for a new coach for its women's national cricket team after Jon Lewis left his post Friday following poor results at the T20 World Cup and in the Ashes series.

Lewis had been in the job since 2022 and oversaw a drawn Ashes series at home in 2023, but England was eliminated in the group stage of last year's T20 World Cup and lost the multi-format Ashes series to Australia 16-0 last month.

“While the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly," said Clare Connor, deputy chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year.”

The ECB said it would provide an update on a new coach “in due course.” (AP)

