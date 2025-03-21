KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2025 defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match takes place at KKR’s home venue Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 21, Friday. The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. KKR vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 1.

Both the teams will see new captains and needless both of them will be looking to start on a winning note. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Kolkata Knight Riders while Rajat Patidar is in charge of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A close contest between these two sides is on the cards provided rain stays away. It is expected to rain during the course of the match. Meanwhile, we have drafted the KKR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. Kolkata Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match At Eden Gardens.

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Phil Salt (RCB) and Quinton de Kock (KKR).

Batters: Virat Kohli (RCB), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR) and Tim David (RCB).

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR) and Liam Livingstone (RCB).

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB).

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Sunil Narine (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Phil Salt (DC), Quinton de Kock (KKR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Rinku Singh (KKR), Tim David (RCB), Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Liam Livingstone (RCB), Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) and Josh Hazlewood (RCB).

