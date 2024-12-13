Brisbane [Australia], December 13: Right-arm seamer Josh Hazelwood replaced Scott Boland in the bowling line-up as Australia on Friday announced their playing XI for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against India at The Gabba. Hazlewood has been battling a side injury and was forced to miss out as Australia levelled the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at 1-1 with a decisive 10-wicket victory in the second Test in Adelaide. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024–25: Virat Kohli Addresses Team, Rohit Sharma Bats Against Semi-New and New Ball Ahead of Brisbane Test (Watch Video).

But Hazlewood has recovered in time to play at the Gabba and will replace the unlucky Scott Boland in Australia's line-up for the third Test.

"Josh comes back in ... had no hiccups. Had a really good bowl yesterday, had another good bowl in Adelaide a few days previous. He and the medical team are super confident," Cummins told reporters in Brisbane on Friday as quoted by the ICC.

Cummins said it was difficult to leave Boland out of the XI, though he expects the right-armer to play a part at some stage later in the series.

"It's tough, he (Boland) was fantastic in Adelaide. He's unfortunately spent a fair bit of time on the bench over the past 18 months. And whenever he's played, he's been fantastic. A shame for Scotty, but still a fair bit to play out this series. I would be surprised if he doesn't get another crack at some point," Cummins said.

The match at the Gabba is crucial for both sides, with Australia and India still in contention for next year's ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's and needing a string of positive results over the remainder of the series to cement their place in the one-off Test.

Australia XI for third Test: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

