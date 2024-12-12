The India national cricket team is playing a five-match Test series against the Australia national cricket team in Australia, famously known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The side won the first match convincingly and lost the second one in the similar manner. The Rohit Sharma-led side was supposed to Brisbane from Adelaide for the third Test match starting from December 14. The team players were expected to leave the Adelaide Hotel on December 11 at 8:30 AM local time to board the buses taking them to the airport. But the Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the assembly time and when he arrived 20 minutes late, the buses had already left for the airport. Fan Whose 'Beer Snake' Angered Mohammad Siraj During IND vs AUS Adelaide Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Reveals It Cost Him INR 2.33 Lakh.

Scenes at Adelaide Hotel As Team India Leaves For Airport

Mate, I was at the team hotel when the team was leaving. They waited for him for 20 minutes, and with only an hour left before the flight's takeoff, considering Adelaide's notorious morning traffic, it was about to make him furious. Ps video is here pic.twitter.com/M0ClB7jCn1 — Anas khan (@khananasrock) December 12, 2024

As per the report from Sports Tak, coach Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, along with the rest of Team India, were present in the hotel lobby at the scheduled time. After the delay from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s end, Rohit Sharma got furious and directed the support staff to find the batter. But after the discussion, everyone sat back in the bus, and it was set off without Jaiswal. Cricket in 2032 Brisbane Olympics? ICC Chairman Jay Shah Meets Brisbane Olympic Games Organising Committee CEO Cindy Hook in Australia (Watch Video).

Later when the star batter arrived at the hotel lobby, he was informed that the bus had already left and management arranged a car for him. Yashasvi Jaiswal was accompanied by the team's senior security officer in the car to the airport. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were also missing from the Team bus as they came to the country with their families and later joined the team on the same day via chartered aircraft.

