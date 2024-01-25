Kolkata's East Bengal FC advanced to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 final following a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the first semi-final match on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Red and Gold's Hijazi Maher opened the scoring in the 19th minute, giving his team a well-deserved lead. In the 47th minute, Javier Siverio doubled the lead for East Bengal FC, securing a 2-0 victory in the match. India Out of AFC Asian Cup 2023 As Blue Tigers Lose to Syria 1-0.

The Kolkata giants started well, earning their first corner of the game as early as the third minute. Nishu Kumar and Vishnu PV both came close to scoring the opener around the 10-minute mark, but it was Maher who gave them the lead. Cleiton Silva delivered a pinpoint corner that Saul Crespo set up for the Jordanian defender, who successfully slotted the ball behind the opposition goalkeeper.

Jamshedpur FC came close to scoring the equaliser through Rei Tachikawa in the 29th minute, when Thongkosiem Haokip's inch-perfect pass found Tachikawa near the East Bengal FC box, but goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill pulled off a brilliant save to maintain his team's lead. The Men of Steel applied more pressure towards the end of the first half, but East Bengal FC's defence stood firm, keeping the score at 1-0 until halftime. The Kolkata-based side continued their dominance over Jamshedpur FC into the second half. Within a couple of minutes of the whistle, Siverio made it 2-0.

Nandhakumar's stellar pass found Nishu Kumar, who made an exceptional overlapping run into the final third and sent a grounded cross for Siverio. The Spaniard made no mistake in finding the back of the net from close range. The Men of Steel couldn't keep up with the pressure created by the East Bengal FC frontline and eventually gave away a penalty in the 82nd minute for a reckless tackle on Sayan Banerjee, who had just come on as a substitute in the 80th minute. Banerjee displayed exceptional footwork to earn his team the penalty, but East Bengal FC captain Cleiton Silva failed to convert as the ball hit the post. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Inter Kashi, Bengaluru FC Settle For A Draw In Inconsequential Match.

Jamshedpur FC tried some last-minute attempts, but a header from Elsinho was again saved by East Bengal FC custodian Gill, keeping the scoreline 2-0 until the final whistle. East Bengal FC are set to lock horns against the winners of the second semi-final, between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC. The final will take place on January 28 at the Kalinga Stadium.

