Macau, Mar 17 (PTI): India's Shiv Kapur finished tied 55th and Veer Ahlawat ended up tied 65th as John Catlin bagged the International Series tournament after a tense finish here on Sunday.

Catlin beat David Puig on the second hole of a wild sudden-death play-off.

Also Read | Gulveer Singh Breaks 16-Year-Old National Record in 10000m Race at The Ten 2024 Athletics Meet.

Catlin, who shot an 11-under-par 59 on the third day to become the first player to break 60 on the Asian Tour, backed that up this day with a typically tenacious performance.

It culminated in him winning after getting up and down for a birdie four on 18, after Puig missed his four from five feet.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kapur (70-65-69-68) was 8-under after four days and Ahlawat (68-68-69-70) in a tournament where low scoring was the feature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)